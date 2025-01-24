Bayern Munich, City stunned in UEFA Champions League

Feyenoord striker, Santiago Giménez, scored twice in the first half to steer the hosts to a stunning 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Cham­pions League on Wednesday and boost their chances of a top-eight finish.

There was also a total collapse in France where PSG came back from goals down to beat Manches­ter City 4-2.

Pep Guardiola

Mexico international gave Feye­noord the lead in the 21st minute with a deft shot before adding a second goal with a penalty in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Substitute Ayase Ueda killed off the game in the 89th minute after Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow had denied the Bavarians with a string of strong saves.

With one matchday remaining, Feyenoord climbed above Bayern, who had 32 efforts towards goal and also hit the woodwork, into 11th place on 13 points. The Ba­varians dropped to 15th place on 12 points with their third defeat in seven matches.

The top eight qualify for the round of 16 while the next 16 teams go into a playoff.

The hosts took control of the game on a rain-drenched evening when Giménez latched on to a deep cross from Gijs Smal and then shook off one defender to beat Manuel Neuer with a crisp shot.

Bundesliga leaders, Bayern, who have won all three of their league games this year, looked to bounce back quickly but Bijlow was in fine form and stopped a Harry Kane effort shortly before the break.

Instead it was the Dutch side who scored again when Raphaël Guerreiro, who had come on minutes earlier, brought down Calvin Stengs with a clumsy challenge.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola said Manchester City have one “last chance” to salvage their Cham­pions League campaign after the 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain left the 2023 European champions facing a humiliating early exit from the competition.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead early in the second half with goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, City surrendered their advantage and ended up losing convincingly at the Parc des Princes.

The loss means that City must now beat Club Brugge at the Eti­had next Wednesday to reach the playoff round. Anything other than a vic­tory will see City eliminated.

But after seeing his team outplayed by PSG, Guardiola had no complaints about the result or City’s fate.

“We have a last chance against Brugge and if we don’t go through it’s because we don’t deserve it,” Guardiola told reporters. “We have to recover against Chelsea in our next game and just move forward. – Supersport