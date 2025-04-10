Inter strike late for crucial first-leg win at Bayern

Inter Milan struck late to put themselves in a strong position to advance into the Champions League semi-finals after winning the first leg of their last-eight tie at Bayern Munich.

The German hosts dominated the opening half hour with En­gland captain Harry Kane curling an effort against the right-hand post, but they fell behind to Inter’s first shot on target.

The Serie A leaders scored a fine goal at the end of an excellent team move in the 38th minute.

Marcus Thuram showed great skill to jump and flick the ball into Lautaro Martinez’s path with the Argentine striker firing his effort with the outside of the boot into the roof of the net.

However, substitute Thomas Muller levelled in the 85th minute with a goal that looked to have saved Bayern from defeat.

The 35-year-old announced last week he would be leaving in the summer, ending a 25-year associa­tion with the club, and he finished from close range after Konrad Laimer’s low cross.

But there was to be another twist with just two minutes left.

Inter quickly broke up field and Carlos Augusto’s cross was converted by substitute Davide Frattesi to ensure the Italians would leave Germany with a cru­cial advantage.

Defeat also ended Bayern’s 22-match unbeaten home run in the Champions League, dating back to 2021.

The second leg at the San Siro takes place on Wednesday, 16 April with the overall winners going on to play either Barcelona or Borus­sia Dortmund in the two-legged semi-final.

Bayern’s Allianz Arena will stage the final on May 31. —BBC