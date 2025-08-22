Bernard Ahiafor donates cash to support rainstorm victims in Akatsi South

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South and First Deputy Speaker of the 9th Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor, has donated GH¢100,000 in cash to support victims of the March/April rainstorm disaster in his constituency.

In a post, Mr. Ahiafor said the donation was in addition to his earlier support of bags of cement and roofing sheets, which were given to aid immediate rehabilitation efforts.

He explained that the cash donation was received by the Municipal Coordinator of NADMO, Mr. Daniel Gidi, for fair distribution to the affected households.

The MP expressed his gratitude to Parliament for their support and singled out the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for his encouragement and solidarity with the people of Akatsi South.

“Together, we will rebuild stronger and support all affected families back on their feet,” Mr. Ahiafor assured.

By: Jacob Aggrey