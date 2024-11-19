Biden allows Ukraine to strike inside Russia with missiles

US President Joe Biden has given the green light for Ukraine to use long-range missiles supplied by the US to strike Russia, US officials say.

The move marks a major change in policy for Wash­ington which had refused for months to agree to Kyiv’s re­quests for authorisation to use the ATACMS missiles outside its own borders .

On Sunday Ukraine’s Pres­ident Volodymyr Zelensky re­acted to the news – which came via briefings from US officials – saying “such things are not announced, missiles speak for themselves”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously warned Western nations against such a move, saying it would represent the Nato military alliance’s “direct participation” in the Ukraine war.

He was yet to comment on the latest development although other senior Kremlin politicians described it as a serious escalation.

Washington’s decision on ATACMS is couched in terms of being limited to the defence of Ukrainian forces inside Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a surprise incursion in August.

In effect, the Biden admin­istration is telling Ukraine that it will support its efforts to hold onto the small chunk of Russian territory it currently occupies, as a powerful bar­gaining chip for any possible negotiations in the future.

Serhiy Kuzan, chairman of the Kyiv-based Ukrainian Se­curity and Cooperation Centre, told the BBC that Joe Biden’s decision was “very important” to the country.

“It’s not something that will change the course of the war, but I think it will make our forces more equal.”

—BBC