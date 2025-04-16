KSA Interior Ministry announces security, safety arrangements for Hajj 2025

THE Ministry of the Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA) has announced arrange­ments and procedures for the security and safe­ty of Muslims who will travel to Makkah for the Hajj.

Hajj, one of the pillars of Islam, is the sacred pilgrimage performed by abled Muslims at the Holy Mosque of Masjid Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

This year’s Hajj rituals are expected to take place between June 4 and June 9.

At least 1.8 Muslims across the globe are expected to perform this year’s Hajj.

The arrangements and procedures which was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry and copied The Ghanaian Times included regulation for entry and exit of Umrah pilgrims from the Kingdom, and the regulation for entry into Makkah.

Others are the suspension of Umrah permits via the “Nusuk” platform and the arrangement and procedures for the entry to Makkah.

Under the regulation for the entry and exit of Umrah pilgrims from the Kingdom, the statement indicated that the last date to enter Saudi Arabia for Umrah was on Sunday, April 13, 2025, while the last day to exit is on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The statement said that entry into Makkah, which starts on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 would require a work permit or a valid residency Identifica­tion Card (ID) to show that the individ­ual making the entry was working in Makkah or had a valid Hajj permit.

The Ministry further indicated that the suspension of Umrah permits via the “Nusuk” platform would take ef­fect from Tuesday, April 29, 2025, until June 14, 2025.

In addition, the statement said that, starting from Tuesday, April 29, 2025, holders of any type of visa (not related to Hajj) would not be allowed to enter or remain in Makkah.

The ministry called for full adher­ence to the 2025 Hajj season regula­tions and cooperation with relevant authorities to ensure safety and security of pilgrims, pointing out that violation of the regulations would attract legal sanctions.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA