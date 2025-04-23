Burkina Faso army says it foiled ‘major’ coup plot

Burkina Faso’s mil­itary government has said it foiled a “major plot” to overthrow junta lead­er Capt Ibrahim Traoré, with the army alleging the plotters were based in neighbouring Ivory Coast.

Security Minister Ma­hamadou Sana said the coup attempt was led by current and former soldiers working with “terrorist leaders”. The intention was to attack the presidential palace last week, he added.

The aim of the plan was to “sow total chaos, and place the country under the supervision of an international organ­isation”, Sana said on state television on Monday.

It is the latest of several claims of attempts to remove the junta leader who seized power in 2022 amid increasing militant attacks.

Burkina Faso, like its Sahel neighbours, has been battling armed jihadist groups, with an estimated 40 per cent of the country under their control.

Despite promises by Capt Traoré’s military government to improve security and even seeking new security partner­ships with Russia, the situation remains dire with frequent attacks from insurgents.

In this latest coup attempt, which happened last week but details of which have only just been released, Sana said the plotters attempted to use Burkinabe religious and tra­ditional leaders to sway army officers into backing the plan.

