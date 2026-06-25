Black Stars depart Rhode Island for Philadelphia ahead of Croatia decider

The Black Stars will depart Rhode Island for Philadelphia on Thursday as Ghana prepare for their crucial FIFA World Cup Group L clash against Croatia on Saturday.

Ghana held a recovery session at Bryant University on Wednesday, a day after their 0-0 draw with England at Gillette Stadium.

Carlos Queiroz’s men now share top spot in Group L with the Three Lions, both on four points after one win and one draw from their opening two matches. A victory over Croatia would send Ghana into the Round of 32.

The squad will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday and hold one training session on Friday before facing Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2026.

Tuesday’s result saw Ghana execute a disciplined defensive plan to frustrate England, with goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, centre back Jerome Opoku, and midfielder Kwasi Sibo all earning praise post-match.

Queiroz said after the game that points in this World Cup are terribly expensive and dedicated the effort to the fans of Ghana.

Sibo added that the team want all three points against Croatia to be leaders in the group.