Ibrahim Mahama denies interest in acquiring VALCO, threatens legal action over false claims

Businessman Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has denied reports linking him to a takeover bid for the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO).

His reaction follows a demonstration by members of the VALCO Labour Union today, during which some protesters alleged that Mr. Mahama was interested in acquiring the state-owned aluminium company.

In a statement issued by his Special Aide, Rafik Mahama, the businessman said he has “no such interest” and has not made any offer to acquire VALCO.

“The allegation is the latest in several vile attempts to impute the integrity of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and subject him to needless public engagements,” the statement said.

The statement added that Mr. Mahama’s business track record speaks for itself, describing his companies as “some of the best-run operations across the African continent.”

It further noted that all of Mr. Mahama’s business interests were “legally commenced or acquired” and operate within the law a fact it said explains why his businesses have endured across seven election cycles.

“Mr. Mahama remains committed to contributing his quota to the development of Ghana by investing in business opportunities in Ghana and beyond,” the statement added.

The statement also disclosed that Mr. Mahama has instructed his lawyers to take the necessary legal action over the publication and allegations.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme