Kristo Asafo leadership denies July 30 burial date for Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

The leadership of Kristo Asafo has dismissed reports circulating on social media and in some media outlets that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka will be buried on July 30, 2026, describing the claim as false.

The current head of the Kantanka family and leader of Kristo Asafo, Kwadwo Safo Akofena Kantanka, addressed the issue during a press conference in Accra today.

He said no burial date has been set and urged members of the church and the general public to disregard any unofficial announcements.

“I urge the members of Kristo Asafo and the nation to disregard any burial date out there,” Akofena said.

He further stressed that neither the leadership of the church nor the Kantanka family has made any such announcement regarding the funeral.

According to him, all official funeral arrangements will be communicated only through a formal statement from the Kantanka family when the time is due.

Akofena Safo Kantanka said the family remains united in ensuring that the final funeral rites are conducted in a manner that befits the legacy of the late Apostle.

He called on Ghanaians to remain calm and wait for the official communication from the family, warning against the spread of misinformation.

Background

Apostle Dr. Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder and spiritual leader of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, passed away recently, plunging the church and the nation into mourning.

The late Apostle was widely known not only as a religious leader but also as an industrialist, inventor, and founder of the Kantanka Group of Companies, which manufactures vehicles and other machinery in Ghana.

Since his passing, there has been heightened public interest in his funeral arrangements.

It would be recalled that a faction of the siblings and family led by former MP Adwoa Safo had earlier announced a proposed burial date and arrangements.

That announcement, however, has been rejected by the current leadership of both the church and the family.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme