Bright Steps International School inaugurates new campus in Accra

Bright Steps International School (BSI) has inaugurated its new campus in Accra to reinforce efforts towards inclusive and transformative education in Ghana.

The school will be a hub of inno­vation and a space where children with autism, developmental delays, and unique learning profiles are accepted and celebrated.

Addressing the gathering last Fri­day, the Founder and Chief Exec­utive Officer (CEO), Ms Grace A. Nkrumah, said that, “Bright Steps was born from a simple but pow­erful dream, to create a nurturing, inclusive space where every child, whether neurotypical or neurodi­verse, can grow, learn, and thrive.”

She said the school was es­tablished to provide a nurturing environment for both neurotypical and neurodiverse children. A place where all children whether they have typical brain development or different kinds of brain develop­ment, such as autism, can learn and grow

Ms Nkrumah also expressed her gratitude to all stakeholders who had supported the school’s vision and growth. She attributed the school’s success to its dedicated staff and the support of families, pledging to maintain high standards of care and inclusive education.

The Inspector General of Schools under the National Schools Inspectorate Authority, Prof. Azeko Tahiru Salifu, who represented the Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, lauded the school for em­bodying the values of innovation, diversity, and inclusivity which is the essence of Ghana’s educational aspirations.

Also, the school’s curriculum integrated the Cambridge curricu­lum with early Montessori learning and early intervention for learners with autism and gifted intervention programs.

The government, through the Education Ministry, reaffirmed its support for BSI contributing meaningfully to national education­al goals.

Dr Timothy King Avordeh, Head of Education for the Office of the Mem­ber of Parliament (MP) for Madina also commended the school for its focus on child de­velopment and establishing a strong foundation for young learners.

“Parents should consider them­selves privileged to have their chil­dren begin from a place like this,” he said, stressing the importance of commitment from staff and unity of purpose in executing the school’s mission.

Dr Timothy urged the founder to uphold a culture of respect and ap­preciation for the staff, highlighting that their dedication would be vital to the school’s sustainability.

