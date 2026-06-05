Flood control works at Fulani Dam near completion

Construction works on a second spillway designed to channel excess water from the Mamahuma Stream, also known as the Fulani Dam, in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, are about 80 per cent complete.

The project, which was awarded by the Adentan Municipal Assembly and is being executed by Messrs Wordsworth Universal Limited, involves the laying of a concrete base and side walls to protect culverts that will be installed to reinforce the spillway.

The Fulani Dam serves as the main collection point for runoff from the surrounding mountains during the rainy season.

The intervention became necessary following the full rehabilitation of a road that doubles as a buffer for the dam.

That road was washed away after a heavy downpour on May 25 last year, an incident that led to severe flooding in the area. About 50 homes were affected, more than 480 residents were displaced, properties worth millions of cedis were destroyed, and several cattle were swept away.

Following that disaster, only about two feet of space remained between the stream and the road linking the Ashieyie and Fulani Down communities.

Water continued to seep underneath the road, raising fears of a possible collapse.

To prevent a repeat of such devastation, the assembly awarded a contract to reinforce the damaged sections of the road with boulders and gravel to a height of about 28 feet, in order to secure the dam and prevent it from overflowing during heavy rains.

However, the contractor, observing the continuing risk posed by the dam without an additional outlet, opted to construct a second spillway to safely channel excess water during heavy rainstorms.

When The Ghanaian Times visited the area after Wednesday’s heavy downpour, which left several communities including New Legon heavily flooded, it was observed that most of the areas that usually experience flooding had been spared due to the ongoing construction works.

According to the contractor, Mr Mawuli Ashiagbor, the decking foundation has been completed, with only the installation of steel for the decking-coping remaining to form the receiving joint for excess water.

He explained that the structure has been reinforced with 45 by 18 feet concrete on both retaining walls, which will require about 45 days to cure before final covering works are done.

Walkways will also be created along sections of the structure.

He added that the spillway is expected to be completed within two to three weeks, adding that the dam has now been adequately secured.

In its November 25 edition, The Ghanaian Times reported that victims of the May 25 floods at the Ashieyie–Fulani Last Stop had appealed to government for urgent reconstruction works.

They warned that the community remained at risk of another disaster if the only access road serving as a protective buffer for the dam was again washed away by heavy runoff.

Earlier, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Adentan, Ms Ella Christine Esinam Nongo, had stated in an interview that the repair works were beyond the assembly’s financial capacity.

She explained that the matter had been referred to the Regional Minister for approval and assured that rehabilitation would be expedited once approval was granted.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU