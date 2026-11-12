Bulls retain RLFG Men’s 13s title, Old Guard secure Diva Series

Defending champions, Bulls RLFC, retained their Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) Men’s 13s Championship title with a 24–10 victory over Dragons RLFC in the final played at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium.



The victory marked Bulls’ fourth championship triumph, following their previous successes in 2019, 2024 and 2025.



A spirited Dragons side started the game on a feisty note and drew first blood in the 27th minute through Rainn Sheriff Suleiman, who crossed the try line, however, Prince Chris Ebo Da-Gama Idan Odum failed to convert, leaving Dragons with a 4–0 lead at the break.

Madam Storey presenting Diva Series Trophy to Ms Elizabeth Adongo of Old Guards





After the break, Bulls pushed forward and got on the score sheet through Leslie Boadu, who scored a try in the 43rd minute, with Richard Browne Asare adding the conversion a minute later to put Bulls ahead 6–4.



Two minutes later, Browne Asare scored another try and converted it to extend the advantage to 12–4.



Bulls continued their scoring run in the 50th minute, with Hakeem Inusah Sugri crossing the line for another try while Browne Asare converted to stretch the lead to 18–4.



In the 58th minute, Browne Asare crossed for his second try of the day before converting to give Bulls a commanding 24–4 lead.



The Dragons responded through Ebo Da-Gama, who crossed the line in the 63rd minute to register their second try and successfully converted a minute later, reducing the deficit to 24–10.



Bulls held on to their advantage to secure a deserved victory and retain the 2026 Men’s 13s Championship title.



Bulls also dominated the individual awards, with Richard Browne Asare emerging as the season’s highest try scorer with 15 tries, Nasiru Aminu was named the best coach of the season, while Browne Asare shared the best kicker award with Adams Marsuu of Accra Panthers with 16 kicks each.



In the Diva Series, Old Guard finished top with 46 points, capping an impressive campaign that saw them occupy first place in the monthly rankings in August, September, October and November.



They finished ahead of La PRESEC, who accumulated 40 points, Next Gen with 36 points, and Accra Girls with 26 points.



Champions Bulls and Old Guard received gold medals, jerseys and cash prizes, while runners-up were presented with silver medals and cash prizes in recognition of their performances throughout the competition.



RLFG President, Madam Juliana Storey, who presented the trophies, congratulated the winners on their stellar performances throughout the season while expressing appreciation to their partners, P&R Reman Ghana, Future Stars, Decathlon, Star Oil, Hale Pharmacy and Didi Yie, for supporting the growth and successful delivery of the 2026 league season, Friday Night Footy programme and the Diva Series.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY



