Parts of western Accra to face water supply interruptions

Residents in parts of western Accra are expected to experience erratic water supply and low pressure following technical challenges at the Weija Water Treatment Plant, the Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) has announced.

The situation, the company said, has affected water production and distribution to a number of communities in that part of the capital.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday, GWL listed the affected areas as Dansoman, Mamprobi, Mataheko, Laterbiokorshie, Korle Bu, La Paz, MacCarthy Hill, Gbawe, Mallam, Tesano, Darkuman, North Kaneshie, Dome, Achimota, Anyaa, Ablekuma and surrounding communities.

Management of the company said engineers and technical teams were working to resolve the challenges and restore normal supply as soon as possible.

It advised consumers to store water whenever supply was available in their areas to help manage the temporary disruption.

The company also urged essential service providers to liaise with their Assembly Members or contact the GWL Call Centre for assistance during the period.

Customers, it added, could access updates and further information through its social media platforms.

Management of GWL apologised for the inconvenience caused and appealed to affected residents to remain calm while efforts were underway to address the situation.

The statement was signed by Mr Stanley Martey of the Communications Directorate of Ghana Water Ltd.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q