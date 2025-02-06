CAF Champs League quarterfinals draw set for Doha

The Confederation of African Foot­ball (CAF) has announced the date and venue for the quarterfinals draw of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw will be conducted in Qatar’s capital Doha, in partnership with CAF media rights partner, beIN Sport on Thursday, February 20, 2025 where CAF will map out the exciting quarterfinal fixtures for both competitions.

The Confederation Cup draw will take place at 14h00 GMT (16h00 Cairo Time), followed by the Champions League draw at 15h00 GMT (17h00 Cairo Time).

The quarterfinals of both competitions will be played over two legs, with the first leg of the Champions League scheduled for 1-2 April and 8-9 April, while the Confederation Cup quarterfinal fixtures are set to take place on 2 April and 9 April 2025.

Both draws will feature the reigning champions of each com­petition: Al Ahly SC, title holders of the Champions League, and Zamalek SC, the defending Con­federation Cup champions.

Champions League teams: Al Ahly SC (Egypt), Al Hilal (Sudan), AS FAR (Morocco), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Ma­melodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Pyramids (Egypt), and MC Alger (Algeria).

Confederation Cup teams: Zamalek S (Egypt), Asec Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), Al Masry (Egypt), CS Constantine (Algeria), RS Berkane (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania), Stellenbosch FC (South Africa), USM Alger (Algeria). -Supersport