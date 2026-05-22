Senegal top group as Algeria qualify and Ghana keep U17 World Cup hopes alive

Senegal finished top of their group at the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Algeria on a dramatic final day of group-stage action.

The Young Lions of Teranga came from behind to claim their second victory of the tournament, while Algeria still secured a place in the quarter-finals and qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ghana also ended their group campaign on a high with a 3-1 victory over South Africa, a result that kept alive their hopes of reaching the U-17 World Cup through the play-offs.

The final round produced tension until the end, with Algeria and Ghana both finishing on four points each with the same goal difference.

As a result of the tie, a draw was held immediately after the game which went in favour of Algeria, leaving Ghana to settle for the World Cup playoff place.

South Africa 1-3 Ghana

Scorers: Obama Mhlongo 66’ / Joseph Narbi 8’ pen, 42’ pen, Augustine Appiah 90+2’

Ghana knew they needed a strong performance to have any chance of extending their campaign, and they responded with one of their most efficient displays of the tournament.

The Black Starlets started with urgency and took an early lead through Joseph Narbi, who converted from the penalty spot in the eighth minute.

Narbi struck again before half-time, once more from the spot, to give Ghana a commanding 2-0 lead and put pressure on Algeria in the other group match.

South Africa, already under pressure, found a way back into the contest when Obama Mhlongo scored in the 66th minute.

But Ghana refused to lose control of the match and sealed the victory deep into added time when Augustine Appiah scored in the 90+2 minute.

The win was not enough to take Ghana directly into the quarter-finals, but it ensured they remained in the competition through the World Cup play-off route.

Senegal 2-1 Algeria

Scorers: Cheikh Dieng 15’, Souleymane Faye 43’ / Ilyes Mekkaoui 5’

Algeria made a perfect start against Senegal, stunning the group leaders with an early goal from Ilyes Mekkaoui in the fifth minute.

The young Fennecs played with confidence and intensity, but Senegal quickly showed why they have been one of the strongest sides in the group.

Cheikh Dieng brought the Young Lions of Teranga level in the 15th minute, restoring calm after Algeria’s bright opening.

Senegal then completed the turnaround just before the break when Souleymane Faye scored in the 43rd minute to make it 2-1.

Algeria pushed for a response after half-time, but Senegal defended their lead well and closed out the match to finish the group stage on six points.

Despite the defeat, Algeria had done enough across the group campaign to secure second place, a quarter-final ticket and a place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Group update

Senegal ended the group stage as leaders with six points, confirming their place in the quarter-finals.

Algeria and Ghana both finished on four points and the same goal difference, but Algeria took the second automatic qualification after the drawing of lots.

That means Algeria joined Senegal in the quarter-finals and also booked their place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ghana, despite their impressive win over South Africa, had to settle for third place and will now compete in the play-offs for a chance to reach the global tournament.

For the Black Starlets, it was not the direct route they wanted, but their final-day performance showed they still have the quality and belief to fight for a World Cup place.-CAF

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