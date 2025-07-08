Calm returns to Nkwanta after weeks of violent clashes

Calm has returned to the Nkwanta-South Munici­pality of the Oti Region weeks after violent conflict which got many people fleeing the municipality.

This followed the interven­tion of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) through engagements with leaders of the communities and plea for them to avoid violent activities in view of its devastating effects on development of the area.

REGSEC engages chiefs, and members of the communities particularly Pawa, Kerri, Bonakye where houses were burnt and

Kwanta, among others to impress on them to appreciate the impor­tance of peace to the develop­ment of the area.

Addressing community mem­bers at Pawa over the weekend, the Chairman of REGSEC, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, said his outfit had discovered that con­flict mongers used social media to incite violence and spread misinformation most of the time leading to the upsurge of conflict in Nkwanta.

He, therefore, directed security personnel to arrest people found peddling false information about the Nkwanta conflict and prose­cute them to serve as deterrent to others,

Mr Gyapong, who is also the

Regional Minister for the Oti Re­gion, also appealed to the affected communities to stop the hostilities and embrace peace- a prerequisite for development.

The Regional Minister lauded the efforts of the Chief of Kpas­sa in the Nkwanta North-North District, Ubor Konja Tassan VI, the security services, chiefs and elders and the residents for the various roles they played in restor­ing calm to the municipality.

“Please let us live togetherbecause conflict did not bring anything good to those who ex­perienced it, and in our case peo­ple died, many people fled their homes leaving some communities deserted,” he said.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, PAWA