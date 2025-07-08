Calm returns to Nkwanta after weeks of violent clashes
Calm has returned to the Nkwanta-South Municipality of the Oti Region weeks after violent conflict which got many people fleeing the municipality.
This followed the intervention of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) through engagements with leaders of the communities and plea for them to avoid violent activities in view of its devastating effects on development of the area.
REGSEC engages chiefs, and members of the communities particularly Pawa, Kerri, Bonakye where houses were burnt and
Kwanta, among others to impress on them to appreciate the importance of peace to the development of the area.
Addressing community members at Pawa over the weekend, the Chairman of REGSEC, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, said his outfit had discovered that conflict mongers used social media to incite violence and spread misinformation most of the time leading to the upsurge of conflict in Nkwanta.
He, therefore, directed security personnel to arrest people found peddling false information about the Nkwanta conflict and prosecute them to serve as deterrent to others,
Mr Gyapong, who is also the
Regional Minister for the Oti Region, also appealed to the affected communities to stop the hostilities and embrace peace- a prerequisite for development.
The Regional Minister lauded the efforts of the Chief of Kpassa in the Nkwanta North-North District, Ubor Konja Tassan VI, the security services, chiefs and elders and the residents for the various roles they played in restoring calm to the municipality.
“Please let us live togetherbecause conflict did not bring anything good to those who experienced it, and in our case people died, many people fled their homes leaving some communities deserted,” he said.
FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, PAWA