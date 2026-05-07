Arrest of Four Armed Robbers: Suspect collapses, dies during weapon search in Bolgatanga

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four suspected armed robbers following an intelligence-led operation in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The suspects, identified as Abdulai Ibrahim, Amadu Rahman, Amadu Sulemana, also known as Saaga, and Adu Yakubu, were arrested on May 5, 2026.

Investigations indicate that on 4th May 2026, the suspects converged at Gbane, a mining community in the Talensi District, after travelling from Yagaba and Fumbisi to carry out a robbery operation, during which they robbed four motorbikes and several mobile phones.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to a series of robberies within the Talensi District, along the Yagaba Fumbisi road and the Yagaba-Nanguruma road in the North East Region.

They also confessed to a robbery at the Vikandi Phone Shop in Bolgatanga on 22nd March 2025, which was captured in a viral video in which they were seen wielding an AK47 assault rifle.

They further admitted to multiple robberies at Gbane mining sites, where gold and large sums of money were taken from victims.

The suspects later led Police to a farm near Biung, close to Gbane, where the gang leader, Amadu Rahman, had concealed an AK47 rifle.

A search of the area led to the retrieval of the rifle, with serial number 68100563, and eighty-seven (87) rounds of live ammunition hidden in a fertilizer sack.

During the search to retrieve the weapon, suspect Amadu Rahman collapsed and was rushed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The remaining three suspects are in Police custody and will be put before court to face the full rigours of the law.