Cape Coast to launch 8-year development plan -MCE

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), George Justice Arthur, has expressed his commitment to work towards the development of the metropolis in line with the framework of the National Development Planning Com­mission (NDPC).

He has, therefore, called on residents and stakeholders to support the assembly as it rolls out several measures towards the realisation of transforming the metropolis.

He said this when he met assembly members and the media to share his vision for the metropolis as Metropolitan Chief Executive.

The Assembly, he indicated, within the next 120 days would prepare and launch an eight-year development plan for Cape Coast, explaining that, a team of technical committee of experts and other stake­holders of the city would be put together within next week to begin work on this document.

Mr Arthur explained that: “When completed, the plan will be segmented to ensure that it meets the requirements of the National Development Planning (Systems) Act, 1994, Act 480.”

He further expressed the commitment of the assembly to develop a tourism revitalisation strategy document to guide the development of the tourist sector in the Metropolis. This will include a digital platform to market the tourist sites and provide information to the public, includ­ing services.

He said the assembly in the next 30 days would conduct an institutional review and financial audit, noting that, the audit exercise would cover the financial manage­ment systems and revenue mobilisation

Mr Arthur expressed concern about the performance of students at the basic level, and said the assembly would initiate pro­grammes to strengthen the basic schools and also expand Information and Com­munication Technology (ICT) training to bridge the digital divide and enhance learning opportunities in line with national policies.

Additionally, he said, the CCMA would intensify STEM and vocational educa­tion at the basic school level to inculcate employable skills in the children, as well as collaborating with MPs from the Cape Coast North and Cape Coast South constituencies to provide scholarships and academic support for needy but brilliant students.

On health, Mr Arthur said, his adminis­tration would champion the renovation of existing health facilities such as the Metro Hospital at Bakaano and the upgrading of other health facilities to reflect the desired standard of a Metropolitan area.

“The Assembly under my leadership will work with the health department to fully operationalise all demarcated CHPS compounds to provide adequate commu­nity outreach services”, he stated.

That, he explained, would contribute to the city’s effort to deliver primary and preventive healthcare services.

He indicated that phase two of the Kotokuraba market project was currently being worked on to ensure its realisation and said, a delegation from China Railway Construction and Engineering Group met with the assembly to discuss the way forward for the project.

He further underscored the need for the assembly to partner with the private sector to attract investments and diversify the local economy of the city. It will also redefine investment models and provide incentives to attract investors.

On sanitation, the MCE stated that, the assembly would introduce the “Clean Cape Coast” initiative as well as rollout of a house-to-house refuse collection system.

“Individuals and private sector waste players will be engaged to collect the refuse from houses and premises in a controlled and regulated manner and transport them to the designated landfill site at a fee”, he said.

Mr Arthur further said: “The Assembly will organise at least quarterly clean up campaigns and exercise throughout the city. An award scheme for the cleanest electoral areas will be initiated to motivate Assembly Members and their electorates to keep their environment clean and tidy.”

He explained that, his office had in­structed that an audit should be conduct­ed on projects awarded and contractual engagements, including the procurement process adopted before assuming office, saying, “This is to establish the extent of indebtedness of the Assembly to its contractors.”

He stated that the assembly in the next 60 days would focus on the rehabilitation of the deteriorating road network that has high vehicular traffic, saying, “The Metro Urban Road Department has been tasked to spearhead this component.”

