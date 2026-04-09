CashFlip money gaming platform launched in Ghana

Money Gaming platform, dubbed CashFlip has been launched in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch which took place at Alisa Hotel on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the Public Relations Officer, Pedro Luiz Ciz said the CashFlip platform has been developed to be a gamechanger for the youth.

He said, it has been designed to provide financial aid, adding that one can flip many times.

Mr.Ciz revealed the wins are paid in reel time into one’s account, adding that one also decides when to cash out.

“Even before the launch, students are paying fees, others are paying rents and saving money through CashFlip.We are fully licensed and safe,” he said.

He noted that Ghana’s is the first country they have established CashFlip and looking forwards to expand to Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and other African countries subsequently.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) , Emmanuel Sisi Quainoo advised the youth not to see gaming and betting as a source of investment.

He said, as a Commission, they will work to ensure regulations are enforced for the growth of the industry.