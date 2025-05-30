Cedi’s recent gains may be temporary without deeper reforms – APL

Africa Policy Lens (APL), a Policy Research and Analyst Organisa­tion, has commended Ghana’s recent macroeconomic progress but warned that the appreciation of the cedi could be short-lived if not supported by deeper structural reforms.

According to APL, while the cedi had appreciated significantly in the first half of 2025, this has largely been driven by temporary measures.

It mentioned heavy forex

market interventions by the Bank of Ghana (nearly $1 billion between January and May 2025) and tough fiscal decisions such as freezing government spending and suspending payment of ar­rears as factors that have signifi­cantly contributed to these gains.

“These gains, while encourag­ing, are built on temporary pillars that require deeper reforms to become sustainable,” APL noted.

APL points out that Ghana has seen similar periods of sta­bility before, particularly between2017 and 2019 during the IMF Extended Credit Facility programme. During that time, the cedi was relatively stable due to improved fundamentals, disciplined fiscal policy, and external conditions such as rising oil production and commodity prices.

It suggested that today’s policymakers could learn from that period by focusing on long-term reforms instead of relying on interventions.

“There are lessons from the past—particularly the 2017–2019 period—that show sustainable stability must be anchored in strong fundamentals, not ad hoc measures,” the organisation stated.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, it highlighted the potential risks if current strate­gies continue without adjustment while warning that the over-reli­ance on gold-backed interventions and deferred obligations could backfire, especially if commodity prices fall or external financing becomes more difficult.

“Over-reliance on short-term tools such as gold-backed forex support and deferred govern­ment obligations could leave the economy vulnerable to external shocks,” APL warned.

It indicated that analysts such as S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Solutions have already warned that the cedi could face renewed depreciation in the second half of 2025 if structural imbalances resurface. Myjoyonline.com