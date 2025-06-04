Charles Kwesi acclaimed Dean of Presiding Members for Western Region

Mr Charles Kwesi, a bailiff with the Tarkwa High Court, has been acclaimed by Presiding Members in the Western Region as their Dean.

He was endorsed after a two-day work­shop for Presiding Members and Finance and Administration staff of the 14 MMDAS within the region.

Mr Kwesi, a representative of the Tandan Electoral area in the Ellembelle District of the Region, accepted the new role with com­mitment to ensuring an effective collabora­tion between the members, the Assemblies and the NALAG to promote the welfare of members.

He also promised to ensure the flow of information among collaborators and stake­holders to help in nation building.

Mr Percy Ahenakwa, the Western Regional Secretary of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana, the initiator of the two-day training, said it was imperative that leaders of the members got the requisite knowledge and skills to perform their duties very well.

The maiden programme saw participants taking through topics on Climate adaptation governance in relation to gender, corporate governance, fiscal decentralisation, Revenue Leakages, Model Standing orders and Public Finance Management.

Mr Sheriff Amarh, the General Secre­tary of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana, stated that it was stra­tegic to help fresh members and Presiding Members to understand financial manage­ment and how they could support to mobil­ise revenue and ensure its judicious use.

He said the training was crucial to quality human resources development and that it was the responsibility of NALAG to retool members for optimum performance and commended the Regional NALAG Secretary for the initiative.

The General Secretary also encouraged the members to network and benchmark each for holistic development of the coun­try.

The NALAG promotes development of Local government administration and decen­tralisation in Ghana through Advocacy and Lobbying, protect the rights, privileges and interests of all member District Assemblies as may be affected by existing and future leg­islation or policies, assist in maintaining high standards of Local government (Administra­tion) service delivery.

Moreover, it also provides a forum for discussion and exchange of ideas, experi­ence and information on matters of mutual interest related to local government and decentralisation.

Mr Fredrick Faustinus Faidoo, the Sekon­di-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, added that the government was ready to col­laborate with persons and institutions with a crave for National development and urged the Assemblies to champion and actually become worthy ambassadors.

