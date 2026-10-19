Chelsea stun Lions in Kpando

Visiting Berekum Chelsea claimed their first away win of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Heart of Lions at the Kpando Stadium last Saturday.

Goals from midfielder Dramani Awuah and winger Paul Attah Agyei in the 39th and 69th minutes, respectively, helped the Blues bag all three points.

Despite sitting four places below the visitors in 13th place on the league table and being separated by just two points, Heart of Lions started the game on a positive note, enjoying the lion’s share of possession throughout the opening half.

However, against the run of play, Awuah capitalised on a defensive mishap by Abdul Jalilu, rounded goalkeeper Edmund Wireko and slotted home the opener, sending a deafening silence across the stadium.

After the break, Lions continued to dominate possession while pressing for the equaliser, but their dominance failed to produce any clear-cut chances.

After soaking up incessant pressure, Chelsea quickly turned defence into attack following a series of corner kicks against them, with Awuah turning provider for Attah Agyei, who blasted home the second goal.

The visitors held on to claim a famous win over the “Dzi Woa Nu” boys, who have now suffered consecutive defeats following last week’s 3-1 loss to Medeama SC.

Heart of Lions will next travel to Bibiani’s Dun’s Park to face Bibiani Gold Stars, while Chelsea return to their base in Berekum to welcome Samartex.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

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