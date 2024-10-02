 Chief Priest of Ngleshie Alata shot dead

The Chief Priest of Ngleshie Alata, Nii Ayit­ey Konko V, has been shot dead at Jamestown, Accra in a chieftaincy dispute.

The incident occurred on last Friday at about 7:30 p.m., when unknown assailants shot and killed the chief priest.

The Dzaatsese of Ngleshie Alata, Nii Okojaman, address­ing a press conference on the incident in Accra on Monday, described the cold blooded murder of Nii Ayitey Konko V as a devastating and unfortu­nate loss.

He paid tribute to the late chief priest for his decade-long service to the community, marked by dedication and integrity.

Nii Okojaman expressed deep sorrow over the circum­stances leading to the murder, stating that Nii Ayitey Konko had been the target of escalating violence and intimidation since the death of Oblempong Kojo Ababio V.

The Dzaatsese revealed that despite numerous reports to the Ghana Police Service, no protec­tive measures were taken, leaving the chief priest vulnerable.

“The threats against Nii Ayit­ey Konko began after the passing of Oblempong Kojo Ababio V, with the opposing faction allegedly employing thugs and land guards to terrorise him,” Nii Okojaman disclosed.

He further disclosed that the late chief priest had applied for a police extract on August 29, 2024, detailing the incidents and seek­ing protection, but no action was taken prior to his tragic demise.

Nii Okojaman further said that a meeting was convened by the Regional Coordinating Council, chaired by the Regional Minister, to address the escalating concerns surrounding the late chief priest’s safety.

The Dzaatsese said at the meeting, the Regional Minister instructed the Regional Police Commander, Arhin, to act on Nii Ayitey Konko’s formal complaint, which highlighted the threats to his life and detailed previous reports he had filed.

However, according to Nii Okojaman, Commander Arhin failed to take action, instead showing support for the oppos­ing faction, which had alleged­ly taken illegal control of the Ngleshie Alata Palace.

On September 19, 2024, Nii Ayitey Konko formally petitioned the Ghana Police Commander, regarding the lack of response to his earlier complaints.

In the petition, he warned, “My life has been in danger… if I lose my life today, I have no one to blame but the Ghana Police,” underscoring the urgency of his situation, which was ultimately ignored.

Nii Okojaman urged the President of Ghana to intervene immediately to ensure the arrest of those responsible for Nii Ayitey Konko’s murder, and also called on the Regional Minister to investigate Commander Arhin’s inaction.

“We will not be intimidated by Commander Arhin or the oppressors who took Nii Ayitey Konko’s life”, the Dzaatsese stressed.