Climate Change and Sustainability Ministry backs WiSA International Festival to promote women-led climate action

The Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability has expressed support for the Women in Sustainability Africa (WiSA) International Festival, aimed at promoting inclusive climate action and sustainable development across the continent.

In a statement, the Office said it recognises WiSA as an important platform that brings together governments, development partners, the private sector and civil society to drive climate solutions and economic transformation.

The Festival is scheduled to take place on May 1, 2026, at the Cedi Conference Centre from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This year’s event under the theme: Empowering Women For The Economic Sustainability of Africa, will feature, Liu Yaw Nana, Acting Secretary of Ghana-Chinese Business Chamber of Commerce, Issifu Seidu, Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Dr.Agness Naa Momo Lartey, Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, Bishop E.O Ansah, General Overseer, Eternal Life Church, President, Women’s Development Association, Turkey, Nilgün Zaimoğlu and Chief of Government Relations and Africa UN Global Compact.

Additionally, it will host, Dr.Charity Binka, Chairperson, Chairperson, African Women Leaders Network , Pearl Opoku, Trader and GUTA National Organiser, Lydia Abbey, Makola Market Queen, actress Juliet Ibrahim, CEO of FZ Global Legacy, Francesca Zoppi, The Revival Founder, Yayra Agbofah and many others.

According to the statement, WiSA’s vision, led by Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, aligns with national and continental goals on climate resilience, green growth and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Office noted that WiSA’s focus on empowering women as key drivers of sustainability and economic productivity is a practical approach to addressing climate challenges and development gaps.

It highlighted WiSA’s track record of engaging global institutions and organising multi-stakeholder events as evidence of its ability to mobilise partnerships and deliver results.

The Ministry said the 2026 Festival presents an opportunity to promote climate-smart investments, green innovation and scalable solutions in areas such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and the circular economy.

It added that the event will also support public-private partnerships and strengthen Africa-led solutions in global sustainability discussions.

As part of its commitment, the Office said it will support policy coordination, facilitate engagement with relevant government agencies, and promote an enabling environment for climate finance and green investments.

It also pledged to contribute to knowledge sharing, technical support and stakeholder mobilisation.

The statement emphasised that investing in initiatives like WiSA is key to driving inclusive economic growth, building resilience and achieving long-term development goals.

It further stressed that empowering women remains central to delivering sustainable and equitable outcomes.

The Office called on organisations to partner with WiSA to support climate action and sustainable development efforts across Africa.

By: Jacob Aggrey