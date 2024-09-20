Concerted efforts needed to curb rising air pollution – EPA

The Environmental Protec­tion Agency (EPA) is calling for concerted efforts among stakeholders to curb the increasing levels of air pollution in the Great­er Accra Region in order to protect public health.

The Director of the Environ­mental Quality Unit at the EPA, Ms Selina Amoah, said air pollution continued to fuel health challenges, and required urgent intervention.

She further highlighted the im­portance of air quality management plans, noting that pollution sources stem from various sectors.

“Collaboration is essential to manage air quality effectively and achieve the desired outcomes,” she highlighted.

She was speaking at a workshop organised for some Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMAs) in Accra yesterday.

It was organised by PSS Urba­nia Consult Limited, an environ­ment and research firm which had

been engaged by the Clean Air Fund (CAF) in Ghana under the Breathe Accra initiative to support 15 MMAs in Accra to develop Air Quality Action Plans (AQAPs).

The Breathe Accra initiative is a project aimed at empowering communities in the Greater Accra Region to combat air pollution and climate emission.

Ms Amoah stated that through air quality management activities, the MMDAs would be able to increase awareness, knowledge and understanding on air quality among decision makers, stakeholders and members of the public in Accra.

She also cautioned the general public against engaging in acts like open burning, saying it was unlawful and exacerbate the already existing air pollution crisis.

“Many people in one way or the other contribute to this menace. We all need to be respon­sible enough to make sure we are contributing to solutions to curb this menace instead of making the situation more unbearable,” she added.

In his presentation, a repre­sentative of PSS Urbania Consult Limited, Dr Fred Out-Larbi, indi­cated that Ghana faced significant air quality challenges exceeding the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) interim targets.

He mentioned that the health and environmental impacts of air pollution were very profound and necessitates urgent actions.

The mission of the Clean Air Fund, he said, was to support the government’s objective to improve air quality in Ghana in order to meet WHO guideline by 2040.

He bemoaned that aside the serious health impacts of air pol­lution in Ghana, which included severe lung diseases that some­times led to death, the menace also caused economic burden to the country.

Touching on the main goals of the Greater Accra Air Quality Management Plan, he mentioned that it would, among others, en­sure collaborative governance to effectively promote the implemen­tation of the plans, which include conducting preliminary scan of Hotspots of generic air pollution in the respective assemblies.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU