Congo M23 rebels  to attend Angola peace talks

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels said on Mon­day they would send a delegation to peace talks with Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo’s government, expected to begin on Tuesday in Ango­la’s capital.

“The five-member del­egation is expected to leave for Luanda on Monday for dialogue at the request of An­golan authorities,” Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesperson for the AFC rebel alliance that includes the M23, said in a post on X.

On Sunday, the office of DR Congo’s President, Felix Tshisekedi, said Kinshasa would also send representa­tives to Luanda, reversing the government’s long-standing vow not to negotiate with the group.

Angola has been trying to mediate a lasting ceasefire and lower frictions between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda which the U.N and others say has been providing arms and sending soldiers to fight with the Tutsi-led rebel group.

Rwanda says its forces are acting in self defence against the Congolese army and mili­tias hostile to Kigali.

The conflict, which has blighted Eastern Congo for de­cades, is rooted in the spillover into Congo of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of Congo’s vast miner­al resources.

It escalated this year, with M23 gaining ground it had nev­er controlled before, including east Congo’s two biggest cities and a host of smaller localities.

Congo’s government has said at least 7,000 peo­ple have died in the fighting since January. At least 600,000 people have been displaced by the fighting since November, according to the U.N humani­tarian affairs office.