Cornelius Wuobar eyes NDC Deputy Regional Secretary position

MR CORNELIUS NAASOA WUOBAR has picked nomination forms to contest the position of Deputy Upper West Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), bringing to the race more than a decade of experience in party organisation, elections, communications and grassroots mobilisation.

A long-standing NDC activist from the Nandom Constituency, Mr Wuobar has served the party at the constituency, regional and national levels in various capacities.

His recent engagements include serving as Supervisor for the NDC Branch Executive Elections in the Sissala East Constituency in June and July 2026. He was also a member of the NDC campaign team in the Nandom Constituency for the 2024 General Elections.

Since 2023, Mr Wuobar has been a member of the Upper West Regional Elections and IT Directorate of the NDC.

He also played a role in the party’s 2023 presidential primaries, where he trained polling agents and collated results from the Upper West Region on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama.

His involvement in political communication dates back to 2014, when he joined the Upper West Regional Communications Team, where he continues to serve.

At the constituency level, Mr Wuobar served as Nandom Constituency Secretary from 2018 to 2022 and had earlier acted as Constituency Secretary from 2017 to 2019.

He was also a member of the Nandom Constituency campaign team for the 2020 General Elections and served as Deputy Youth Organiser from 2014 to 2018.

His electoral experience also includes serving on the 2016 General Elections Campaign Team and the Constituency Elections Directorate from 2012 to 2014. During the same period, he was a member of the Constituency Communications Team and served as a polling agent in the 2012 General Elections.

One of his notable contributions to the party was his adoption of the Tuopare Primary School branch ahead of the 2020 General Elections, which he helped the NDC win.

Mr Wuobar’s involvement in the party began during his student days at the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED), Kumasi, then known as UEWK, where he served as Financial Secretary of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) during the 2010/2011 academic year.

He had earlier served as Deputy Chairman of the TEIN Elections Committee and, at various times, as a member of the committee.

His training includes NDC Party School programmes in party reorganisation and effective communication, as well as training for constituency secretaries in information management.

Mr Wuobar has an academic background in accounting and is also a professional teacher.

BY GORDON WELLU

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