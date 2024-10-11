Couple killed by Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel

Two civilians have been killed and several others wounded after the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired at least 150 rockets into northern Israel.

Paramedics said a man and a woman in their 40s were fatally wounded by shrap­nel in the border town of Kiryat Shmona. They were a couple who had been out walking their dog along a wooded street.

Hezbollah said it had targeted Israe­li forces in Kiryat Shmona, which most residents have evacuated after a year of cross-border fighting.

These were the first Israeli civilians killed by Hezbollah since the conflict escalated two weeks ago, when Israel launched an intense air campaign targeting the Iran-backed group before invading southern Lebanon.

The rocket or fragments that hit Kiryat Shmona on Wednesday also sparked several fires.

We could smell the fires burning before we saw them. In one street, neighbours watched as three teams of firefighters tack­led plumes of smoke from a house where a rocket had landed.

Katy Krelshtein watched in disbelief from the other side of the road – the house next door belonged to her father.

“I saw red,” she replied, when I asked for her reaction. “It’s gone beyond fear now – it’s just anger.”

Rockets have been a daily reality for a year now in Kiryat Shmona, and many people there said they wanted their military to do whatever it takes to make them stop.

As we arrived and began filming, there were several more rocket alerts and inter­ceptions. This close to the border, residents have just seconds to reach a shelter.

We watched as one large barrage of more than 20 rockets, followed by what looked like a missile, were all intercepted in the sky overhead – part of what the Israeli military said were 90 projectiles launched from Leba­non in a single eight-minute window.

Earlier on Wednesday, we were in another town to the west, where the border cuts straight down the hill overlooking it. Burned patches of forest mark where artillery and rockets have landed.

In the deserted streets below, the sound of gunfire from across the hill echoed around empty houses.

