Court convicts 7 for open defecation, dumping of refuse

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Sanitation Court has convicted seven (7) persons for engaging in open defecation and dumping refuse at unauthorised places within the metropolis.

Those convicted are Albert Quaye, Kwame Owusu Ansah, Daniel Nunoo, Razak Siedu, Haruna Abdul Rauf, Desmond Okeyika, and Moro Sebere.

The court, presided over by Her Lordship Rosemond Vera Aryeetey, found each of the offenders guilty and fined 50 penalty units, equivalent to GH₵600, or in default, will serve three months imprisonment.

According to the prosecutor, Nii Okine Aryee the convicts were arrested by Public Health Officers of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), led by Madam Florence Kuukyi, during a special enforcement operation on 7th October 2025.

Speaking after the judgement, the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA, Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, explained that the offenders were apprehended while “busily engaged in open defecation and indiscriminate dumping of refuse,” acts he described as not only offensive to the city’s sanitation bye-laws but also dangerous to public health.

He noted that such practices contribute to the spread of diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and other diarrheal infections that continue to threaten the well-being of residents.

Mr Ankrah indicated that the Assembly had re-strategized its approach under the “Reset Accra” agenda, intensifying surveillance and enforcement to ensure strict compliance with sanitation regulations.

“This is only the beginning,” he said, revealing that more offenders had already been arrested and were being arraigned before the court.

He said “With the right support and cooperation from the public, we will sustain enforcement until Accra becomes the clean and healthy city we all desire.”

He called on residents to desist from acts that undermine the city’s cleanliness efforts and support the ongoing ‘Clean Accra Now’ campaign to rid the capital of filth.

By: AMA PRO, Gilbert Ankrah