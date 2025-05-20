Court jails apprentice for camera theft

The Amasaman Circuit Court has sentenced an apprentice to three years’ imprisonment in hard labour for stealing his trainer’s cameras and other valuables.

Benjamin Okyere was convict­ed for stealing two R10 Canon cameras worth GH₵30,000, along with a silver bracelet and wrist­watch valued at GH¢500.

His alleged accomplice, Bernard Nwaeze, was arraigned for purchasing one of the stolen cameras, valued at GH¢18,000.

Okyere denied the charge but was found guilty after trial and sentenced to three years.

Police Chief Inspector Freder­ick Awuah-Ansah told the court, presided over by Justice Enid Mar­ful-Sau, that complainant, Francis Sarkodie, a photographer, resides at Achiaman near Amasaman.

Okyere, a labourer, and Nwaeze, a phone repairer, both live at Nungua.

On December 2, 2023, Sarkodie reported to Amasaman Police that Okyere had stolen his cameras, jewellery, and gone into hiding.

Efforts to trace him failed until June 6, 2024, when police arrested both suspects following a tip-off.

Investigations revealed Okyere sold one camera to Nwaeze for GH₵1,000 and sent the other to his hometown, Peki, but police were unable to recover it.

During questioning, both men admitted to the offence. They were subsequently charged and arraigned.

—GNA