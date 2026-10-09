CRCC urged to demolish, redevelop old buildings in Cape Coast

The Chairperson of Parliament’s Local Government and Rural Development Committee, Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, has urged the Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC) to engage relevant stakeholders on the demolition and redevelopment of old buildings in Cape Coast.

She said the stakeholders should include chiefs, religious leaders and families who owned the old buildings in Cape Coast, the capital of the Central Region.

Mrs Sawyerr said the existence of old and dilapidated buildings, some of which had collapsed, posed security threats to residents and undermined the beauty of the city.

She raised the concern when the CRCC appeared before the Committee yesterday to consider the 2025 Annual Audit Statement of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), referred to the Committee by the Speaker of Parliament.

“At least the residency of the regional minister is safer than a lot of the old, muddy buildings in Cape Coast. I am talking about when you are going to the beach. Even there are places where two cars cannot move. And you can see this small building in the middle of the road and it is because it is an old place,” Mrs Sawyerr said. Read More

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