A PROMISING Level 100 student of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), Philipa Acquah, who emerged as the university’s Best Entrant for 2026, has died in a motorcycle accident barely five days after her matriculation.

The deceased, a former student of Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast, reportedly suffered fatal injuries after being knocked down by a speeding motorcycle at Ablekuma in Accra on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

According to reports, the accident occurred in the evening while Philipa was standing on a pavement when a speeding motorcycle knocked her down and dragged her before a second motorcycle ran over her. Read More.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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