Dambai market women decry region’s failure to promote women in MDCEs selection

Dambai market women have expressed their disappointment and frustration over the Oti Region’s failure to promote women in the recent Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) selec­tion process.

The women, who gathered at the Dambai market, lamented the lack of representation of women in the shortlist for MDCE posi­tions, describing it as a “gender snub.

They argued that women played a crucial role in the development of the region and should be given equal opportunities to participate in leadership positions.

“We are not happy about the situation, we believe that women should be given the opportunity to serve in leadership positions, just like men. “It is not fair that we are being left out,” Madam Mary Owusu said.

The women also expressed concern that the lack of repre­sentation of women in leadership positions would hinder the devel­opment of the region. “Women are the backbone of this region.”

Another market woman, Madam Faustina Adzovi Dakla, said “We are the ones who take care of the children, manage the households, and contribute to the economy, if we are not represent­ed in leadership positions, our voices will not be heard.”

The Dambai market women called on the government to take steps to promote gender equality and ensure that women are rep­resented in leadership positions. However, they also urged women in the region to come together and demand their rights.

Prior to the vetting process, a staggering of 143 candidates expressed interest in the MDCEs positions in the region, with over­whelming majority of 137 being males and only seven females.

However, in a shocking turned of events, all the seven female candidates did not make it to the shortlist after the vetting process, leaving only 27 male candidates to make cut for the shortlist.

This glaring gender disparity has raised eyebrows and sparked con­cerns about the lack of represen­tation of women in the region.

The fact that not a single female candidate made it to the shortlist has been met with disappoint­ment and frustration from women within and outside the Oti Region. —GNA