Defending champion Johnson-Thompson withdraws from Commonwealth Games

Defending heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games, which begun in Glasgow yesterday, as she continues her recovery from injury ‌and prioritises next month’s European Championships.

The 33-year-old won gold for England at the 2018 Gold Coast Games and the 2022 Birmingham Games, and also claimed silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“I’m gutted to have to pull out of ⁠this year’s Commonwealth Games,” Johnson-Thompson posted on Instagram. “I was so looking forward to competing on home soil and having the chance to defend my Commonwealth title!

“Although the injury I picked up earlier this season has improved, I haven’t been able to get back to the level I need to compete at my best.

“After discussing it with my team, we’ve made the difficult decision to ‌focus ⁠on giving myself the best chance of being ready for the European Championships, so working very hard to be there later this season.

“Missing a championship is never easy, but I know it’s the right ⁠decision. I can’t wait to be back competing again soon.”

Johnson-Thompson is one of nine athletes to withdraw from England’s athletics squad, Team England said ⁠in a statement.

Fellow Olympic medallists Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Matthew Hudson-Smith and Amber Anning are also among the notable absentees.

The ⁠Commonwealth Games will run from Thursday to August 2, while the European Athletics Championships are scheduled for August 10-16 in Birmingham.-Reuters

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