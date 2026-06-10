Deschamps tips hat-trick man Olise to make big impact at World Cup

France coach Didier Deschamps challenged forward Michael Olise to make his mark at the World Cup after he hit a hat-trick in a 3-1 World Cup warm-up win over Northern Ireland in Lille on Monday.

The Bayern Munich winger and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe were joined in a fearsome attack by Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele. The Paris Saint-Germain pair had been rested for the previous friendly, a loss to Ivory Coast, after winning the Champions League.

But Olise shone brightest, drilling home rebounds just before and just after halftime before curling in a superb shot from outside the area to finish off the visitors after Patrick Kelly had pulled a goal back.

“We’ll need a Michel Olise at that level,” Deschamps said. “Michael stands out because of the season he has had at Bayern and with us.”

“He has achieved some really great things, he is full of confidence. He also has the ability to put in the effort, which is remarkable,” Deschamps said.

Another Champions League finalist, William Saliba of losers Arsenal, showed he has shaken off an injury scare as he returned to give France a look similar to how they could line up for their World Cup opener against Senegal in New Jersey on June 16.

The French, though, were frequently disjointed in attack, with skipper Mbappe, who needs one goal to equal Olivier Giroud’s team scoring record, often looking lacklustre.

Yet they still pressed the packed Northern Irish defence, forcing desperate blocks and loose clearances.

Although the Lille stadium roof was kept closed on a chilly and damp evening, play was stopped for drinks breaks in the middle of each half to help Les Bleus prepare in every detail for the World Cup.

France, who leave for their training base near Boston on Wednesday, will also face Iraq in Philadelphia and Norway in Foxborough outside Boston in group I.-AFP

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