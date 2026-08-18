Cagliari’s Trepy in intensive care after pool incident

Cagliari striker, Yael Trepy, is in intensive care in hospital after he reportedly lost consciousness in a swimming pool in Sardinia.

Yesterday, Cagliari released a statement, external to say the 20-year-old is being treated at Santissima Annunziata Civil Hospital in Sassari.

Sardinian newspaper Unione Sarda, external reported that Trepy was airlifted to hospital after the incident at a villa on Sunday afternoon.

“The club is in constant contact with the healthcare facility and the player’s family and is closely monitoring the progress of his condition,” said Cagliari.

“At this time, Cagliari Calcio’s thoughts are with Yael and his family. The club also requests the utmost respect for their privacy and will provide any updates when available.”

Cagliari players had the weekend off after they beat Arezzo 1-0 in the Coppa Italia on Friday, in which Trepy played 54 minutes.

Trepy scored once in eight Serie A appearances last season after being a Cagliari youth player.

He joined the club’s academy in 2022, having started his youth career with Parisian side US Creteil-Lusitanos.-BBC

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