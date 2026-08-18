Duplantis claims fourth Euro pole vault title

Sweden’s Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis delivered another slick masterclass in pole vaulting to claim a fourth European title in Birmingham on Sunday.

Duplantis saw off Greek rival, Emmanouil Karalis, with a championship record of 6.15 metres at Alexander Stadium.

Karalis took silver with a clearance of 6.00m, while France’s Baptiste Thiery claimed bronze (5.85).

“Another medal, I can’t complain,” said Duplantis, 26, the double Olympic champion who has also won three world golds.

“It’s really amazing. I’m just trying to win.

“I’m happy coming out with the win and that was enough for tonight.

“I really had a good time this week.”

Duplantis added: “This is my fourth one of these in a row now which is pretty crazy.

“I am getting pretty old and it’s going quick so I’m just trying not to take it for granted and enjoy it as much as I can.

“Every time I go to the track I want to leave my mark and do something no one has done before so the championship record feels really good.”

Only three vaulters in the 14-strong field had gone over the 6m mark: Duplantis, Karalis, who’s best is 6.17m, and Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen, with a personal best of 6.06m.

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