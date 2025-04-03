‘Develop unified Ummah Constitutional Framework for country’

Muslim leaders have been called upon to support efforts towards es­tablishing a unified Ummah Constitutional Framework in the country.

This is to ensure stability and unity within the Muslim community and contribute significantly to the country’s overall development.

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations (COMOG) Ghana made the call in a statement signed by the president of COMOG, Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rah­man, and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday in Accra.

Congratulating Muslims on a successful completion of the Ramadan, COMOG commended all Muslims for their dedication, persever­ance, and self-discipline throughout the period of fasting.

“Throughout the month of Ramadan, Muslims in Ghana and around the world observed the dawn-to-dusk fasting, engaged in intense prayer and supplication, and demonstrated extra ordinary generosity and compassion towards the needy,” the statement explained.

These act of devotion and selflessness the statement emphasised had undoubted­ly strengthened their faith, fostered a sense of commu­nity, and inspired them to become better versions of themselves.

COMOG, therefore, urged all Muslims to hold unto the lessons learnt during the period.

“The self-renewal and spiritual growth experienced during Ramadan should be channelled into contributing positively to the develop­ment of our beloved coun­try,” COMOG admonished Muslims in the statement.

To influence change in workplaces, families and community, COMOG in the statement encouraged Muslims to uphold the values of honesty, integrity, and compassion as well as promote peace, tolerance and understanding to ensure peaceful coexistence be­tween all relations.

