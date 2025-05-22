Don’t cross the red line! …GAR Minister warns traders

The Greater Accra Region­al Minister, Linda Obe­newaa Akweley Ocloo, announced plans to reactivate assembly task force to work 24 hours, enforcing a “red line” sys­tem where traders are not allowed to cross.

According to her, any trader who cross into the road, has committed an offense and would be fined between GH¢1,500 to GH¢2,000.

“The Market leaders will also be held responsible for ensuring compliance with directives, the main motive behind the exercise is to reduce congestion on the roads and improve traffic flow,” she explained.

The minister was speaking on Tuesday during the decongestion organised by the Accra Metropol­itan Assembly (AMA) and Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly to restore order and facilitate free movement on the roads.

The minister mentioned that the goal of the exercise was to bring Accra back to its normal shape and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The Chief Executive of AMA,

Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey, assured that the assemblies would next week start “carnival-style” sales system where traders can sell their goods on the street on specific days while the roads were blocked.

“The AMA plans to block specific roads on a rotational basis, allowing traders to sell their goods while minimising disrup­tions to traffic,” he assured.

During the visit on Tuesday, The Ghanaian Times observed that the main street leading from Circle through Adabraka to Accra was “empty.” On this day, cars and pedestrians moved freely, get­ting to their destinations on time.

Unlike previously, where the streets were filled with traders and hawkers, and a simple drive to Accra Central Business District (CBD) took hours to get there due to heavy traffic on those streets.

A commercial driver, Mr Bismark Tetteh, expressed his satisfaction with Assemblies exercise to clear roads of traders and hawkers.

He commended the AMA for taking the bold steps to restore order on the roads by reducing traffic congestion, urging them to do more to maintain the gains made.

The driver also indicated that the exercise had significantly reduced the time spent on each road trip, making it easier for commuters to get to their desti­nations.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA