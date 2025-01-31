 DR Congo president vows vigorous fight to halt M23 rebel advance

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has vowed to re­store government authority in the east, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized control of the city of Goma and are reportedly advanc­ing south to take more territory.

In a televised address to the nation, he said a “vigorous and coordinated response” against what he called “terrorists” was under way.

He criticised the international community for “inaction” and for not doing enough in the wake of the escalating security crisis.

The weeks-long offensive by the rebels has prompted warnings of a looming humanitarian crisis and growing international pressure to end the fighting.

During Wednesday night’s address, Tshisekedi rallied all Congolese to join together and support the army’s fight to retake control.

“Be sure of one thing: the Dem­ocratic Republic of Congo will not let itself be humiliated or crushed. We will fight and we will triumph,” he said.

The fighting has forced about 500,000 people from their homes, worsening an already dire humanitari­an crisis, according to the UN.

Since the fighting began, the city has been cut off from electricity and water and food is in scarce supply.

An East African regional bloc vir­tual summit on Wednesday evening convened by Kenya’s President Wil­liam Ruto, which Tshisekedi snubbed, called for a “peaceful settlement of the conflicts”.

It was attended by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, alongside the leaders of other member countries Burundi, South Sudan, Tanzania and Somalia.

The heads of state “strongly urged the government of the DR Congo to directly engage with all stakeholders, including the M23 and other armed groups that have grievances”.

Tshisekedi has been refusing to talk directly to the M23 – insisting on only talking to Rwanda. —BBC