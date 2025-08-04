DStv pricing in Ghana: Fee reduction proposed not feasible; MultiChoice Ghana open to further discussion with Communications Minister

MultiChoice Ghana says it is unable to implement the subscription fee reduction proposed by the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, but remains open to further dialogue.

In a statement released on August 3, 2025, the company described the current pricing situation as complex, citing a challenging economic and competitive environment.

It added although Ghana had seen a huge appreciation of the Ghana cedi, reducing subscription fees in the way suggested was not practical at this time.

MultiChoice noted that it has operated in Ghana for more than 30 years and values the contributions of its employees, agents, dealers, installers, and customers.

The company said it remains committed to engaging with the Minister and the National Communications Authority (NCA) in good faith to explore workable solutions.

The company also clarified that it had never referred to the appreciation of the cedi as a “fluke,” and stressed its continuous effort to balance affordability with service quality.

It assured subscribers that keeping fees as low as possible remains a key priority, without compromising on content and service delivery.

MultiChoice expressed its readiness to continue working with the relevant authorities and reaffirmed its commitment to complying with all applicable laws and regulations in Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey