KSM warns Ghana’s democracy at risk if Mahama and NDC fail

Veteran Ghanaian satirist and talk show host, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has warned that the failure of President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to deliver could spell doom for Ghana’s multi-party democratic system.

In a short video shared ahead of his Talk Shop programme, KSM expressed concern about the level of public frustration with the country’s political leadership.

He said Ghanaians must reflect on the loud applause Burkina Faso’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, received during Mahama’s inauguration ceremony.

“People should ask themselves why there was such applause for Ibrahim Traoré when he came to Ghana for Mahama’s inauguration,” KSM said.

He added that Ghana’s democratic experiment could lose public confidence if Mahama and the NDC fail to meet expectations.

“If Mahama fails this time, it’s not just his failure. The entire multi-party system is at stake. There’s doom,” he warned.

By: Jacob Aggrey