DVLA to replace fading 2026 number plates free of charge

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced plans to replace a batch of 2026 vehicle number plates found fading.

In a statement issued on April 27, 2026, the authority explained that routine quality checks revealed that some of the embossed plates did not meet its durability standards.

It noted that the defect causes the printed characters on the plates to fade over time.

The authority indicated that once the issue was detected, the affected batch was immediately withdrawn from circulation, although some had already been issued to vehicle owners.

DVLA has therefore invited all affected vehicle owners to visit any of its offices across the country to receive free replacements.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused and took full responsibility for the oversight.

The authority assured the public that it is strengthening its quality control processes to prevent similar issues in the future.

It reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe, reliable and high-quality vehicle registration services.

By: Jacob Aggrey