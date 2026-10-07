Eastern Regional Fire Officer visits injured firefighter in Koforidua

The Eastern Regional Fire Officer, ACFO II Ofori Asomoah, has paid a visit to an injured fire officer who was hurt in the line of duty.

Accompanied by the Regional Second-in-Command, the Regional Accountant and members of the Management Team, ACFO II Asomoah visited Station Officer II James Atuahene on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Station Officer II Atuahene sustained injuries on the night of October 3, 2026, while responding to a residential-commercial building fire in Koforidua.

A section of the building collapsed during the operation, causing debris to fall on him.

He was quickly rescued by his colleagues and is currently receiving treatment at the Central Hospital in Koforidua. Medical officials say he is responding well to treatment.

The Regional Command expressed its solidarity and support for the injured officer and wished him a speedy recovery.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme