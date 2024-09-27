Eastern Regional House of Chiefs elect five to National House of Chiefs

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has elected five members to represent it at the National House of Chiefs for the next four years.

They would be led by Nene Sakite II, the Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area as President of the Regional House of Chiefs.

The Konor would be deputised by Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, the Kwahumanhene and President of the Kwahu Tradional Area as vice president.

The three other chiefs who constitute the full complement of the representatives are Osagyefuo Amoatia Oforipanin, Akyem Abuakwahene, Okotwaasuo Kantamanto Oworae Agyekum II, Akyem Bosomehene and Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamumanhene.

They were elected at a two-day workshop at the Eastern Regional town of Akosombo earlier this week.

Focused on training on matters relating to chieftaincy, the meeting witnessed a fusion of law, custom and tradition where the chiefs were exposed to the complexities of chieftaincy disputes.

It offered the traditional leaders and stakeholders the ultimate platform to exchange knowledge and strategies, and a resolve to cooperate and build the Eastern Region in unity.

In his remarks, Nene Sakite II, the president of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, admonished Ghanaians to do their utmost best to ensure that the pending December elections were peaceful.

He said it is only peace that Ghana could develop to meet the aspirations of its people.

Nene Sakite appealed to Nananom to take advantage of the heterogeneous nature of the composition of the membership of the House and use same for its advantage.

He further reiterated that the growth and prosperity of the House rests with the unity of its members.

The two-day meeting was used to discuss the Constitutional and Legal Bases of chieftaincy in Ghana, chieftaincy litigation, the trial process and procedure in chieftaincy litigation, Customary Arbitration amongst others.

His Lordship Justice Frederick A.W.K Nawurah, a justice of the High Court, urged chiefs to be meticulous in their judgements at their various jurisdictions as chieftaincy tribunals form part of the lower court.

He underscored the need for Chiefs to adjudicate matters in accordance with the relevant laws of Ghana as the High Court does not find pleasure in quashing or setting aside the decisions of Nananom in the exercise of its supervisory jurisdiction over lower adjudicating bodies.

Also in attendance were Nana Osei Nyarko III, Boso- Gua, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, New Juaben, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, Akuapem, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamu, Akusiaku-Brempong Kumi Sasraku VIII, Anum, Oseadeeyo Frimpong Manso IV, Akyem Kotoku, and Oklepeme Nuer Anorbaa Sasraku II, YiloKrobo.

