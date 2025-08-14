ECG commences nationwide revenue mobilization exercise

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced the start of a nationwide revenue mobilization exercise aimed at recovering unpaid bills from customers across the country.

The operation, dubbed “Operation All Must Pay,” is running from Monday, August 4 to Friday, August 29, 2025, and targets all categories of customers in arrears including residential, commercial, industrial users, and government institutions such as Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

According to ECG, the exercise will involve bill distribution, streetlight and Self-Help Electrification Project (SHEP) meter capturing, and reporting.

“Special monitoring teams will be deployed to apprehend and prosecute individuals found to have engaged in illegal connections, interference with the operation, or unauthorized reconnections after disconnection” the company asserted.

ECG is however urging customers who to settle their bills promptly to avoid disconnection and additional reconnection fees.

“Those unable to access their bills can visit the nearest ECG office for assistance” they entreated.

The company encouraged the public to use its usual payment channels, including the ECG Mobile App, available on the Google Play Store, or contact its call center on 0302 611 611 for help.

By: Jacob Aggrey