ECG engages major power consumers in Accra West Region

THE Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Accra West Region, has engaged representatives of businesses, industries and other major power consumers in the region, collectively referred to as Special Important Customers (SICs).

The engagement marked the climax of this year’s Customer Service Month celebration, observed in October. ECG commemorated the month under the theme, ‘The Extra Mile’, to reflect the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and exceeding customer expectations.

The engagement was aimed at obtaining firsthand feedback from SICs, who contribute approximately 40 per cent of the region’s total revenue, addressing their concerns and providing information on the company’s operations.

Discussions focused on ECG’s billing cycle and payment channels, the causes of planned and unplanned outages and remedial actions being undertaken, as well as the company’s digital engagement platforms for enhanced communication with customers and other stakeholders.

As part of the Customer Service Month activities, the Accra West Regional Management team also visited more than 70 Special Important Customers at their premises in recognition of their valued partnership, loyalty and contribution to the growth of the company.

According to ECG, the special recognition was part of its commitment to appreciating customers for their continued support, prompt payment of electricity bills and unwavering trust in the ECG brand.

Speaking during the visits, the General Manager of the Accra West Region, Mrs Sariel Adobea Etwire, expressed profound appreciation to the customers for their continued partnership with ECG.

She noted that the recognition demonstrated the company’s gratitude to customers whose consistent patronage and cooperation had contributed significantly to ECG’s operational success.

Mrs Etwire further emphasised that, in line with the theme, staff of the Accra West Region remained committed to providing prompt, responsive and customer-focused services.

“Going the extra mile is more than a slogan; it is our commitment to ensuring that our customers receive the best service possible,” she said.

Some of the recognised customers expressed appreciation to ECG for the honour and commended the company for its efforts to improve service delivery and maintain regular engagement with the business community.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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