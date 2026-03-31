ECG installs 40 transformers to boost Accra East power

The Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has installed nearly 40 new power distribution transformers across its eight operational districts to improve electricity supply reliability and enhance customer satisfaction.

The transformers, with capacities ranging from 100kVA to 200kVA, are expected to ease pressure on the existing network. Customers currently connected to overloaded transformers are being moved to the new ones to balance the load and improve supply stability.

Speaking at the inauguration of some of the transformers in the Adenta District, the Regional General Manager for Accra East, Mr Bismark Otoo, stated that the initiative forms part of strategic measures to address challenges in the system and improve power stability.

He explained that rising electricity demand had left many distribution transformers in the region heavily loaded, with some operating at nearly 90% of their capacity, contributing to erratic power supply in some communities.

“This intervention will significantly improve voltage levels and ensure safer and more reliable electricity supply to our customers,” Mr Otoo said.

He added that more than 100 communities were expected to benefit from the installations, including Adenta Commandos, East Legon Hills, New Legon, Pantang Focos, Adjiringanor, Twumasiwaa, Ogbojo, Kitiwake Gardens, Teshie Kakalika, Okpoi Gonno, Appolonia, Teiman, Ablor Adjei, Ayikuma, Teshie Bush Road, Atomic Down, Oyarifa, Agbogba, Danfa, Haatso, Ecomog, School Junction, and Teshie.

Mr Otoo further disclosed that the ECG Accra East Region had begun processes to install additional transformers in other communities where demand has outgrown existing infrastructure.

“Our objective is to relieve all overloaded transformers within the region to ensure that customers enjoy stable and quality electricity supply,” he emphasized.

He appealed to customers to exercise patience as the company continues rolling out interventions aimed at improving service delivery.

In addition to the transformer installations, the region is undertaking other system improvement projects, including vegetation control and the creation of new feeders to strengthen the distribution network and further enhance power supply reliability.

In recent months, several communities in the region have experienced intermittent power supply, largely due to overloaded distribution transformers operating at or near full capacity.

BY NORMAN COOPER

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