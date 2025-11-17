ECG intensifies nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that it will begin a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise from Monday 10 November to Friday, 12 December 2025.

In a statement, the Company explained that the operation will target all customers with arrears, including residential, commercial, industrial and government institutions.

It noted that the exercise will involve bill distribution, updates on new service connections, regularisation of flat rate customers, and the identification and replacement of faulty or foreign meters.

The Company added that special monitoring teams will be deployed to apprehend and prosecute customers who connect electricity illegally, interfere with the exercise or attempt illegal self reconnection after disconnection.

ECG urged customers with arrears to settle their bills to avoid disconnection and the payment of reconnection fees.

It encouraged customers who are unable to access their bills to visit the nearest ECG office for assistance.

The Company advised customers to use its regular payment channels, including the ECG Mobile App, to clear their bills.

It also directed customers to its call centre and social media platforms for support.

ECG appealed to the public to cooperate with the exercise to help the Company improve service delivery.

By: Jacob Aggrey