 Ecobank plants 300 trees at Tamale Islamic SHS

Ecobank Ghana has planted 300 tree seedlings at the Islamic Senior High School in Tamale as part of activities to mark this year’s World Environment Day, with a call on students to take an active role in protecting the environment.

The exercise forms part of a nationwide campaign by the bank to plant trees in schools, hospitals and churches across the country in order to promote environmental sustainability.

Speaking on behalf of the Regional Head of Consumer and Commercial Banking for Ecobank Ghana and Anglophone West Africa, Mrs Charlotte Amanquah; and the Northern Regional Manager of Ecobank Ghana, Mr Issifu Adams, said the initiative demonstrated the bank’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

He said Ecobank’s sustainability agenda went beyond tree planting to include ecosystem restoration, renewable energy financing and environmentally friendly digital banking solutions.

Mr Adams urged the students to see themselves as custodians of the nation’s future and to take responsibility for protecting the environment for generations yet unborn.

The Range Manager of the Tamale Metropolitan Forestry Commission, Ms Rahinatu Musah, commended Ecobank for supporting environmental conservation efforts and urged the school community to ensure the survival of the planted seedlings.

The Headmaster of the school, Alhaji Issifu Mohammed, thanked Ecobank and the Forestry Commission for the initiative, describing it as a valuable contribution to creating a greener and more conducive learning environment.

The Head of the Agriculture Department, Mr Alhassan Abdulai, indicated that the exercise provided students with practical lessons in climate action and environmental management.

FROM GEOFFREY BUTA, TAMALE

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